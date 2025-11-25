Central Texas sees sharp rise in whooping cough, as vaccination rates drop

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Whooping cough cases are sharply rising across Central Texas, and doctors are urging vaccination to help stop the spread.



Whooping cough cases have tripled in Texas, with more than 3,500 reported since January.

Doctors say symptoms can become severe—especially for infants—leading to dangerous coughing spells.

Local health experts stress vaccinations as the most effective way to prevent infection and complications.

“When we call it the 100 day cough we mean it, we’re talking months of cough,” said Dr. Jamie Avila, Medical Director at Baylor Scott and White.

Whooping cough is rising throughout the state, including right here in Central Texas.

“We’re seeing a rise of whooping cough across the United States but especially here in Texas. We’ve had more than 3,500 cases statewide since January which is about three times more than what we would normally expect,” said Dr. Avila.

Dr. Jamie Avila with Baylor Scott & White tells 25 News whooping cough starts off like a typical cold — but can quickly become much more serious.

“It’s not until about week two or three when you start to see that more severe phase where you’re getting this really persistent cough that can give you that ‘whoop’ sound,” said Avila.

She says the disease is especially dangerous for infants and young children.

“We’ve seen kids break ribs because they’re coughing so hard, it’s a miserable disease if you get it. They can go through these long episodes of coughing that will cause them to have what we call apnea, which means stopping breathing, particularly our very young ones,” said Dr. Avila.

As for why cases are rising, Dr. Avila says declining vaccination rates are the biggest factor.

Now, she and other health experts are urging families to stay protected.

“We know that having that vaccine significantly decreases your chances of getting the infection if you were to encounter this bacteria. If you do go on to get it, if you’re vaccinated significantly more likely to not end up in the hospital and not end up with those serious complications,” said Dr. Avila.

Local health experts recommend getting vaccinated to reduce your risk of catching whooping cough.

If you think you or someone you know may have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider right away.

