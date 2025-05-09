Central Texas schools warn parents of dangerous TikTok trend involving laptops

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — School districts across Central Texas are alerting parents about a dangerous trend circulating on TikTok. The trend encourages students to intentionally create electrical shorts in their school-issued laptops using pencils, paperclips, gum wrappers, and other metallic objects.

Educators say the behavior poses serious safety risks, potentially causing fires or permanently damaging devices. Several districts have issued warnings to families and are considering disciplinary action for students found participating in the trend.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the risks and closely monitor their social media activity.