Central Texas school districts are making efforts to promote anti-bullying

WACO, Texas — “The feeling that I felt was very terrible so I don’t really want them to feel that feeling that I felt. It was a really bad feeling,” said West Avenue Elementary fifth grader Shy’La Futral.

For students in our neighborhoods and all across the U.S. — bullying is something facing a lot of students.

Pew Research says during the last school year, around two-in-ten u.s. middle and high school students say they were bullied at school.

But for Waco ISD 5th grader Shy’La Futral — these struggles started early.

“It was hard because I was just doing my work and people would just say stuff about me and I couldn't really focus,” Futral said.

Waco ISD has implemented the “No place for hate” program, encouraging students to communicate, teach, learn, and demonstrate mutual respect for one another.

Shyla says she’s thankful the district is looking out for her.

“I feel like it’s important because people don’t deserve to be bullied in their life and I've experienced this before — at the beginning of the school year I was bullied a lot and I just don’t think it’s fair for people to get bullied,” Futral said.

Pew Research says less than half of middle and high schoolers who were bullied at school in 2019-2020 say they notified a teacher about it.

“We realize that at all points everyone’s not going to be friends with everyone, but we do have to be respectful to each other,” Curtis said.

West Avenue Elementary counselor Karen Curtis says the district is dedicated to teaching students to deal with their problems in a respectful manner.

“Conflict resolution is possible — it can be peaceful and there is an end to whatever the conflict is that they’re having. All students aren’t the same but that’s okay,” Curtis said.