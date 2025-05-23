Central Texas pools begin opening as temps rise

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — With daily highs creeping into the 90s and little rain in sight, cities across Central Texas are opening public pools.

NAVASOTA:

The City of Navasota announced that its municipal pool will officially open for the season on Memorial Day with limited hours.

The pool will be open Monday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to mark the holiday. City officials said the regular summer schedule will be released soon.

TEMPLE:

The City of Temple will open its Clark and Walker poolsfor the summer season on Friday, May 31, with operations running through Saturday, Aug. 10.

Clark Pool, located at 1808 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The pool will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Admission prices are set at $1 for children, $2 for adults, and $1 for non-swimmers.

Walker Pool, at 2603 N. 3rd Street, will operate Thursday through Tuesday, also from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed on Wednesdays. Both pools will follow the same opening and closing dates for the season.

COPPERAS COVE:

The City Park Pool in Copperas Cove will officially open for the summer season on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Located at 1206 West Avenue B, the pool will operate Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool will be closed on Mondays following Memorial Day.

GATESVILLE:

The Gatesville City Poolis located at 300 S. 8th St, Gatesville, TX, and will open on May 24.

GOESBECK:

The Groesbeck City Pool will be open May 27, 2025, through August 2, 2025. The adult water aerobics class will begin on June 10, 2025.