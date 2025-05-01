Central Texas nonprofit speaks on impact of human trafficking after 12 arrested in Waco prostitution sting

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 12 people were arrested in a coordinated prostitution sting operation in Waco on Apr. 22 and 23, including former Hill County Sheriff Michael Cox.

"Trafficking survivors, they're just hidden in plain sight," Toni McKinley, executive director for The Magdalene House in Austin, said.

"They're around us everywhere," McKinley said.

The Magdalene House is a community for women who have survived being victims of sex trafficking.

"It's a result of my healing process from being trafficked when I was a minor up to the age of 18 years old. Once I experienced healing, it just really helped center my life," McKinley said.

Waco Police say the coordinated operation involved several agencies, including the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

While human trafficking and prostitution are not always related, McKinley told 25 News, in many ways, you can't have one without the other.

"It's difficult to tell if someone's being who's being controlled behind the scenes," McKinley said. "Is this person doing it on their own, or are they being coerced? Are they afraid to say, No, I don't want to do this, and they do it anyway? Are they being forced to do it?"

McKinley says it encourages her when she sees law enforcement making arrests in cases like the sting.

"Hopefully, it's a deterrent because it is an automatic felony if you get caught trying to purchase someone for sex," McKinley said.

She says prostitution can lead to substance abuse, homelessness, and the need for mental health resources in our community.

"The only way that you can get through being sold over and over again is through substance use, so a lot of them turn to that to numb themselves. So then it creates addiction, um, and then it creates arrests if they do get arrested for having drugs on them when they're just trying to cope," McKinley said.

Local resources include Unbound Now in Central Texas.

If you or someone you know has been a victim or human trafficking, contact the national human trafficking hotline.

Waco Police sent 25 News a statement:

On April 22 and 23, a coordinated prostitution sting operation was conducted by the WPD Drug Enforcement Unit, WPD Street Crimes Unit, and WPD Traffic Unit, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit and the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division. A total of 12 arrests were made and these individuals are listed below with the following charges.



· Alex Chavez of Rice, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Logan Poteet of Lorena, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Arturo Ledesma of Temple, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Donnell Jenkins of Marlin, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony), Possession of a Dangerous Drug (A Misdemeanor)



· James Green of Rosebud, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Cameron Garza-Smith of Waco, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony), Failure to Identify – Fugitive (A Misdemeanor), Resist Arrest (A Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana 4oz<5lbs (State Jail Felony), Possession of a Dangerous Drug (A Misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance in Peantly Group Two 4g<400g (Second Degree Felony), (2) Evading Arrest or Detention - Motorvehicle (Waco Police Department Warrant, Third Degree Felony), Failure to Stop and Identify – Fixture (Waco Police Department Warrant, B Misdemeanor).



· Stannie Jones of Lorena, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony), Evading Arrest or Detention (A Misdemeanor)



· Israel Diaz-Torrecillas of Belton, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Jose Rodriguez of Robinson, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Ruben Umanzaor of Hubbard, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony)



· Jamie Graham of Waco, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony), Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor), Miscellaneous Class C Misdemeanor (Waco Police Department Warrant)



Michael Cox of Hillsboro, Texas – Solicitation of Prostitution (State Jail Felony) Waco Police Department

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

