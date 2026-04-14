WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas Catholics are reacting to the public tension between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV regarding the war in the Middle East.

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Central Texas Catholics react to the public tension between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV over war

The disagreement began over the weekend when the Pope called for peace and an end to the war. President Trump responded on social media, calling Pope Leo "weak on crime" and posting on Truth Social, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

Trump also stated he is not a fan of the Pope.

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope, responded to the criticism.

"I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel," Pope Leo XIV said.

"That's what I believe in. I am called to do what the church is called to do," Pope Leo XIV said.

Local Catholics are divided on the public dispute.

"I wasn't too concerned about it. You have, you know, a separation of church and state. Trump does like to bluster, but he's good for his word," Jerry Dietz said.

"Many other presidents have said that Iran cannot have a nuke. He's the only one who had the fortitude to do something about it," Dietz said.

"I would go automatically with the Pope. He is my leader and he is doing what Jesus wanted him to do," Irene B. Hernandez said.

"I think the Pope stands for all the Catholics in the world. And he stands for peace, and he's also concerned about the souls that are being destroyed in the Middle East and it doesn't need to be like it is," Hernandez said.

While presidents and popes have clashed before, it is rare to see those disagreements play out publicly.

“It is unfortunate President Trump has chosen to publicly criticize Pope Leo XIV. I stand with our Holy Father as he challenges all world leaders to seek peace by other means than by beginning and sustaining this present war. The suffering and chaos that is being unleashed upon thousands of people is inexcusable. We can be better than this and we, as a world, must be willing to find other ways to bring about peace than through war. When we choose the path of war, we all lose, most especially the poor and vulnerable.” Most Reverend Daniel Garcia, Bishop of the Diocese of Austin

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