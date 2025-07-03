Centerville ISD school board approves legal expenses for superintendent under criminal investigation

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The Centerville ISD school board has approved paying the legal expenses of Superintendent Carole Dickey, who is currently under criminal investigation, sparking debate among community members.

The school board stated they believe the criminal allegations against Dickey are unfounded and approved payment of expenses only if she is not found guilty and does not enter into a plea agreement.

"I feel that was the right decision. We elected our school board to make decisions for us and we we. Most of the uh board members have been on there for a long time and I trust their uh I trust their judgment," Centerville resident Marjean Mallard said.

With no official details being released about the investigation, many in the community are questioning the board's decision.

"How can you say yes or no to something that you don't know the situation?" Centerville resident Karen Stott asked.

"A few people made a decision for thousands of people without asking. So no, I don't think it was the right decision," Stott said.

Dickey has been serving the Centerville community for more than 25 years, but the recent decision has created division among residents about the use of taxpayer funds.

"We don't need to jump to judgment on things. We don't know all the facts. We don't know the background," Mallard said.

While some residents believe in supporting community members during difficult times, others have concerns about the precedent this sets.

"We need to support each other and be positive," Mallard said.

Stott disagrees with the board's decision, stating that taxpayer dollars should never be used in a criminal investigation.

"I don't think it's a good idea. I think it sets a precedent and we don't know what the charges are," Stott said.

"Everyone's talking about it, and I haven't talked to anyone that thought it was a good idea to give legal assistance," Stott said.

No official details have been released about the criminal investigation. 15 ABC will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.

