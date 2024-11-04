Celebrate Waco’s 175th anniversary at the Downtown Farmers Market

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — To celebrate Waco's 175th Anniversary, 'Historic Waco' is organizing a vendor fair at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.

Vendors will bring different chapters of Waco's history to life, creating an interactive and engaging experience for guests. The historical passport activity, featuring reenactors, offers a chance to win door prizes upon completion, adding an element of fun and excitement to the event.

Through educational programming, community lectures, various exhibitions, and three public house museums, Historic Waco aims to preserve the heritage of Waco and McLennan County.

This event will take place on Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Avenue, Waco, TX, 76701.

Clickhere for more information.