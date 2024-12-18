'Cedar Fever' season hits Texas, prominent in central region

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — In most parts of the United States, the start of winter is a calming time for people with pollen allergies.

The release of cedar pollen during mountain cedar season is intense in Central Texas, and most Texans are starting to feel the effects.

In Texas, what is commonly called mountain cedar is actually Ashe juniper, making cedar fever particularly troublesome in the Hill Country west of Interstate 35, where Ashe juniper trees dominate the canopy alongside oaks and a few other species.

According to Texas A&M researchers, “Cedar fever is irritating to many due to the quantity and density of Ashe junipers in Central Texas that all produce pollen at the same time, which leads to a high concentration of pollen in the air." Robert Edmonson, Texas A&M Forest Service biologist and certified arborist, said.

These trees usually start releasing pollen in mid-December, typically triggered by cooler temperatures or the arrival of a cold front.