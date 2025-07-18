Cattle theft warning: Multi-agency search for cattle thieves in Central Texas

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Multiple central Texas sheriff's offices, including Limestone, Falls, and Robertson counties, have reported that several calves have been targeted in a recent string of thefts.

The Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are also working with local law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the suspects have been rounding up cattle during the day and returning later in the day to load them.

Law enforcement has identified one suspect, and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Local sheriff's offices suggest taking action to make it harder for thieves, including conducting regular head counts, ensuring gates and pens are locked, marking and tagging all cattle, and keeping an eye out for any suspicious vehicles.

If you have information, call the Limestone County Sheriff's office at (254) 729-3278, or your local law enforcement.