Cameron Park Zoo mourns the loss of Kenai, a beloved juvenile Black Bear

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park Zoo has announced the death of its juvenile black bear 'Kenai.'

The zoo said Kenai's journey began in Alaska, where he was discovered by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologists, separated from his mother, and searching for food.

After being rescued, he was rehabilitated over the winter months at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage.

In March 2023, the Alaska Zoo and Cameron Park Zoo collaborated to bring Kenai to Waco. Due to his playful spirit and unique backstory— he quickly became a favorite among staff and visitors.

In October of 2024, Kenai began showing decreased appetite and activity levels.

After tests were run, Kenai was diagnosed with kidney failure. Further examination revealed a mass on his right kidney, which appeared consistent with cancer.

Due to the extent of Kenai's diagnosis, the zoo collectively decided to euthanize him humanely.

Cameron Park Zoo said Kenai was estimated to be around two-years-old at the time of his passing.