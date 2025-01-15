Cameron Awarded $8.2M RAISE Grant for railroad and street safety upgrades

CAMERON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Cameron and the Cameron Economic Development Corporation have been awarded $8,261,972 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant program.

The funding will support the Quiet Zone and Complete Streets Project, which aims to improve safety and reduce noise at five BNSF railroad crossings.

Planned upgrades include medians, curbing, and four-quadrant gate systems at crossings on Adams Avenue, South Rusk Avenue, First Street, FM 1600/College Street, and Gillis Street.

Additional improvements at Adams Avenue and South First Street will include sidewalks, pedestrian gates, streetlights, handrails, fencing, drainage enhancements, and drought-tolerant trees. The enhancements are intended to reduce the risk of accidents, improve pedestrian access, and beautify the area.

“This grant uniquely offers 100% funding to rural communities, meaning no local funds will be required for this critical safety and economic development project,” said Ginger Watkins, executive director of the Cameron Industrial Foundation. “These upgrades will make our streets safer and more inviting, while fostering investment and job creation.”

The City of Cameron began laying the groundwork for this project in 2022, working closely with the Central Texas Council of Governments to develop a competitive grant application. Cameron’s 2024 application was one of the few selected for FY 2025 funding.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2026, pending necessary agreements with BNSF Railroad, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the Federal Railroad Administration.