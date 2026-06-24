CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — The Calvert Police Department is asking for the public's help after someone slashed tires on several patrol vehicles early Saturday morning.

Ezekiel Ramirez A couple of the patrol vehicles with slashed tires.

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Calvert police ask for public's help after patrol vehicles vandalized overnight

Police Chief Cedric Watson said 3 patrol units were targeted and 8 tires total had to be replaced.

"It boggled my mind, like who would do such a thing," Watson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Police Chief Cedric Watson sharing specific details about the recent vandalism with 15 ABC.

The incident comes weeks after a Facebook post from Watson sparked debate in the community over event permits on city property. Watson said he cannot confirm any connection to the vandalism but does not rule it out.

Ezekiel Ramirez The recent Facebook post from Watson that sparked debate in the community over event permits on city property.

"It could be associated with the Facebook post. I'm not gonna say it is positively, but I'm gonna say given a small percentage, yeah, they were coming for me," Watson said.

Watson said the vandalism was not just an attack on him — it was an attack on the city and the people it serves.

Ezekiel Ramirez One of the slashed tires on one of the patrol vehicles.

"You're not getting at me, you're getting at the city of Calvert," Watson said.

"Because if anything occurred and they needed the police assistance, they were unable to get to whatever call would have been put out," Watson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Police Chief Cedric Watson in front of some of the patrol vehicles.

Despite the setback, Watson said his priority remains keeping the community safe and police services running.

"It's something that you don't let bother you," Watson said.

"It happened, it's over with, and hopefully we can move forward and nothing like this occurs again," Watson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Police Chief Cedric Watson pointing out the replaced tires.

Investigators are working to identify who was responsible. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Calvert Police Department or Robertson County Crime Stoppers.

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