CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — A Facebook post from Calvert's police chief warning residents about unauthorized events has drawn strong reaction across the community, with some residents taking issue with the tone of the message.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Facebook post from the Calvert police chief.

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Calvert police chief's Facebook post about event permits sparks community debate

Chief Cedric Watson said the post followed months of complaints about blocked streets, traffic issues and other safety concerns.

"it puts the public in danger," Watson said.

Watson said the post was intended to remind residents of the city's permit process for certain events.

Ezekiel Ramirez Chief Cedric Watson sharing his reasons for the post with 15 ABC.

"if you're gonna have an event, do it the proper way, have it the proper way. Come to City Hall. Get a permit.," Watson said.

In the post, Watson warned that people could face arrest for holding unauthorized events in the city. Family gatherings at private homes don't require a permit, but some events held at public facilities do.

For many residents, the issue wasn't the warning itself — it was the way it was delivered. One line in particular — "IF YOU DO NOT BELIEVE ME, TRY ME" — quickly became the talk on social media.

Ezekiel Ramirez One line in particular — "IF YOU DO NOT BELIEVE ME, TRY ME" — quickly became the talk on social media.

Calvert resident Virginia Brown said the post came across too strong and left some neighbors frustrated.

"When he said 'try me', my idea, just go ahead and do it and see what he's gonna do," Bown said.

Brown said Watson needs to reconsider his approach.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident Virginia Brown sharing her thoughts about the Facebook post with 15 ABC.

"He got to clean it up, because people look at him a whole different way," Bown said.

Brown also offered a pointed message for the chief.

"Watch yourself how you do it, she said."

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident Virginia Brown sharing her thoughts about the post.

Watson said his goal was never to offend anyone, but that some situations call for a direct approach.

"Some things have to be said in a manner to get the message through," he said.

Watson said he wants residents to enjoy themselves safely and within city guidelines.

"I'm not here trying to crush anybody's party hopes, you know, of having a good time. I'm not here trying to tarnish anything. Just want people to have a good time in a safe and respectable manner," Watson said.

Watson said his intention is to keep people safe and make sure city rules are being followed. He also reminded residents that some events may require a permit before they take place.

Watson acknowledged the post may not have landed as intended.

"I can't say I'm sorry for my post, but I can't say I have made, what I want to be known, known," he said.

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