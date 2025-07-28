Caldwell library continuing to offer adult education programs for community despite funding uncertainty

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Funding for adult education programs at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell was nearly slashed from organizations that provide the resources and services for them, but officials say it's now in the process of being restored.

About 30 students attend GED courses at the library each week, where programs like GED and ESL classes are offered at no cost to participants.

"Every day somebody's calling to ask about our program and ask if it's something here that can help them pursue their education," Paris Chandler said.

Chandler, who serves as the Adult Basic Education Coordinator at the library, told 15 ABC that possible cuts in federal funding would have created a need to be more creative with resources.

"We don't like to turn people away... So when the belts get tightened we reach for the community to help us with these things," Chandler said.

Paris Chandler, Adult Basic Education Coordinator at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library

Community support ranges from donations to volunteers, like J. Tyler Clark, who volunteers at the library.

"Last week we got to have a party for 3 students who graduated their GED program and one who became a U.S. citizen… Education is the silver bullet in America and it's hard to find a worthier cause that can make a bigger difference," Clark said.

J. Tyler Clark, a volunteer at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library

For full-time GED student Sarah Hillhouse, the free programs are essential.

"This would not be possible if it wasn't free, you know, so having that funding that we do have right now is huge in order to be able to do this for everybody," Hillhouse said.

Sarah Hillhouse, a full-time GED student at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments was facing a potential 87% funding cut stemming from regulatory processes, but Executive Director Michael Parks tells 15 ABC that funding is now in the process of being restored.

"With that, now we're just in a wait and see approach on just when we'll be able to actually get started," Parks said.

15 ABC asked Parks about the impact of them not being able to do anything until they get the funding.

"It would not be responsible to continue without absolute proof that we can pay the bills," Parks said.

While waiting for the funds to be finalized, Parks emphasized that the need for adult education to help our local neighbors remains the same.

