Business growth could be possible for local shops after Elon Musk's announcement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So much uncertainty, so that of course was a big deal working through that but hey, — we made it through it," said local business owner, Jason Watts.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he is moving his companies from California to Texas.

He says he made the decision after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Monday, which prohibits mandating teachers to notify families whenever they learn about students’ gender identity changes.

Watts says he's excited for the possible expansions to the McGregor Space X facility.

"I see it as a plus for McGregor, and like I say — at the end of the day will bring more business in," he said.

Watts opened his store five years ago, and has been struggling to get business moving.

He says he relies on business from surrounding cities like Temple, Gatesville and Waco.

With Musk moving his companies to Texas, Watts expects the city and other local businesses to grow.

"But at the end of the day the new businesses, and yeah, it's just going to continue to grow here in McGregor," he said.

McGregor has a population of around 5,700, which means there is a lack of opportunity for growth, but Watts remains hopeful for the future.

"The future is bright here in McGregor for growth, and it's a great town," he said.