Bush grandkids parachute into Aggieland to celebrate president's posthumous 100th birthday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating the president's 100th birthday with a grand opening to a new pavilion housing Marine One and the Bush locomotive.



The 29,000 square foot pavilion was built around the Union Pacific locomotive. The pavilion was completed after Marine One was also brought it.

The community day was kicked off with rounds of Bush grandkids parachuting, one of President Bush's favorite hobbies.

The community day includes the pavilion grand opening, free cake and ice cream, pictures with Sully, the president's service dog, a panel discussion with the Bush grandchildren, and a live concert with Lyle Lovett in the evening.

Broadcast script:

The Bush grandkids — parachuting into a community eager to celebrate their grandfather, President George H. W. Bush.

“He epitomizes what we think is Texas.”

“World War II hero.”

“It's just, he's a Texas hero.”

At this 100th birthday celebration, history and reverance seem to meld with the present.

“Being from Houston and watching the Astros, they had their own seats at the Astros game…it was pretty sad after that stopped. Yeah, that's when it kind of became real when you didn't see the Bushes at the Astros.”

Now, the community can get a fresh glance into the Bush life and presidency.

Dawn: “This is part of the new pavilion building. It is free to the public. It's open the same hours as the museum. So in this building, you'll see the 4141 engine and the marine one helicopter.”

The retired Marine One helicopter flew both Bush presidents and the Union Pacific locomotive brought George H. W. Bush to his final resting place in College Station.

“We both, I think, enjoyed the train, the locomotive, because we were there in spring after President Bush passed away at the very beginning part of his journey here to College Station.”

This community celebration also rallied around one of bush 41’s closest friends and confidants.

“The line for Sully and Reveille was a lot longer than the line for the cake and ice cream. A lot longer. And the cake was really good too.”

More than the cake and ice cream, the community embracing the bush family wants to continue learning about them.

Simona: “What are you most excited about the grandkids panel?”

“Learning something new.”

