BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A tornado touched down in Burnet County Thursday evening, reportedly destroying a home and a large building and injuring at least one person, according to local officials.

Emergency crews responded to the scene where a driver was injured during the storm. Their condition has not been released.

Officials said the city is still assessing the full extent of the damage. Crews are working to clear roadway debris to restore access to affected areas.