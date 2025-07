BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — With approval from Governor Greg Abbott, Burnet County will lower the Texas flag to half-staff on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset.

The lowered flag will honor Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Phillips of Marble Falls. Chief Phillips was swept away by flood waters early July 5 during a rescue.

Services for Chief Phillips will be held on Tuesday at Marble Falls High School Auditorium, starting at 3:00 p.m.