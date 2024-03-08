'This is just a huge loss': Burleson County non-profit Project SNIP reports stolen payments, donations

CALDWELL, Texas — Non-profit organization Project SNIP reported stolen donations from its spay and neuter clinic at the Burleson County Expo Center Thursday.



President of Project SNIP Tracy Kellar says she mistakenly left a box filled with cash, checks and records inside the center a week ago.

More than $1,000 was stolen, which go toward monthly low-cost spay and neuter services.

But now, Kellar isn't sure is they'll be able to host the next few clinics.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been only a week since Tracy Kellar reported proceeds for her non-profit had been stolen.

"It’s very sad,” she said.

Keller is the president of Project SNIP, which offers low cost spay and neuter services at the Burleson County Expo Center.

Now, she’s not sure they’ll be able to host the next clinics.

"I have a plastic box that's full of the the money and our square device and the records for that day, and everything is in a plastic box. Well, after loading everything, and I must have left the box on the table inside there," she said. "And then, it was probably I don't know a week or so before i realized the box was actually gone.”

Two months worth of payments were stolen — more than $1,000.

“We're pretty much paycheck to paycheck. I mean, clinic to clinic depends on how much we can cover, so just due to donations, and this is just a huge loss for SNIP,” Kellar said.

But Caldwell Police Department Chief Charles Barnes tells me this type of theft isn’t common in the county.

“I mean, generally those type of crimes are hard to solve... But I mean, obviously, we're gonna do everything we can to try to figure it out," Barnes said.

Kellar just hopes she finds it soon.

But so far, there’s no trace of the box.

“The problem is is that they rented this out, so it's who knows who was in here next decorating or what. We don't know," she said.

Kellar says that the organization will now keep a list of everyone who makes payments at its clinics to prevent this from happening again.