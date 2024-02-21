TAMU AgriLife Extension, Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library partner to offer nutrition classes

CALDWELL, Texas — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is partnering with the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library to offer nutrition classes to Burleson County residents.

In the program, "A Fresh Start to a Healthier You," residents will learn healthy recipes, money-saving tips, food safety tips and sample healthy foods every Thursday.

Classes are free to all ages.

Extension Agent Megan Rogers who will be teaching children in the program says she hopes they learn the importance of safety in the kitchen.

"This first class we are going to be going over 'Fight Bac,' and hopefully, they'll take away the importance of washing your hands and the germs spreading that people are unaware of," she said.

The first classes are on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and March 28.

"We're hoping that we have a lot of participants because there is a need. People are interested in healthy food choices and safe environments for not only their families but for the whole community as well," Holly Narro, an extension agent, said.