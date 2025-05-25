Snook hires first police chief in city's history

SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Snook has hired Steven Huron to serve as the new police department's first police chief.



After around two years of discussion, the City of Snook officially has its own police force with a focus on the people they serve.

Recent growth in the city created the need for a city police force.

Snook Mayor Frank Fields tells 15 ABC the city does not anticipate any tax increases to fund the department's start.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The color pattern is awesome and I love their their logo, the city's logo, so I'm really excited about it," new Snook Police Chief Steven Huron said.

A new police car for new Snook Police Chief Steven Huron.

“It's the opportunity of a lifetime to come into town and to start their police department from scratch; it's like a dream come true for me," said Chief Huron.

With growth expected in our community, the city now has its own police department.

“Over the last four or five years, we've probably doubled in size," Snook Mayor Frank Fields said. "We're probably up to around 1,000 people.”

That is expected to continue with housing, industrial, and retail development. With a community on the rise, that will be the focus.

“We feel like we have found in Chief Huron is somebody with a real strong emphasis on community policing, that wants to be a part of the community, and make people feel comfortable with their presence in the area," said Mayor Fields.

15 ABC asked Chief Huron how important he thought hiring a police chief and establishing a police department were for the city.

“It’s extremely vital and important...I think bringing in a professional attitude and bringing in science-based policing principles, law enforcement principles, it's very vital to get it right from the very beginning.”

And getting it right for the community is the goal.

“We don't want something bad to happen before we start having a police presence," Mayor Fields said.