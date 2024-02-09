'She's like an angel to me': Burleson County resident helps 88-year-old homeless man find home after 20 years

SNOOK, Texas — Since Burleson County resident, Mary Cormier, found Joseph Hernandez, an 88-year-old man experiencing homelessness, at a laundromat on New Year's Day, she knew she had to help him.

Now, he has a home after 20 years.



Joseph Hernandez has been homeless at least 20 years, sleeping in laundromats and fast food restaurants in Caldwell.

Now, Hernandez is moving into a new apartment after receiving help from a resident.

But success stories like Hernandez's is rare, according to Twin City Mission, a non-profit organization who helps with homelessness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mary Cormier believes it was fate when here new washing machine went out on New Year's Day.

"I went to the washateria by Davidson Creek and Mr. Joe was there, and I put my clothes in the washer. We were talking about birthdays, and he told me he was homeless. He told me his birthday, and I did the math, and I said, 'You're 88 years old, and you're homeless,' Cormier said.

"All that night I couldn't sleep."

When she met Joseph Hernandez, Cormier knew she had to help him.

Joe has been homeless for at least 20 years, but it wasn't always that way.

"I had a company, made a lot of money. I went to Mexico and traveled all over Mexico. I wasn't happy — I was miserable," Hernandez said.

Cormier put him in a hotel, documenting his journey on Facebook.

But his success story isn't always the outcome.

"Understand that we live in a very conservative geographic region — out of sight, out of mind. If you don't see them, if they're not in your face everyday, you don't realize that there is a homeless situation in our community," said Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations at Twin City Mission.

"The reality is that there is."

But in less than a month, Joseph has a home.

"I never had this before like this. I had a house but not like this," he said.

"She's like an angel to me."

Cormier's glad she could help.

"My washing machine after I helped him, it started working, so I don't know what was wrong with the machine, but I think I was put in his path to help him," she said.

Cormier says Mr. Joseph still needs furniture for his new apartment.

If you would like to support him, you can message her on Facebook.