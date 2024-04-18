'She was so sweet': Somerville mother reflects on daughter's life, community support after fatal accident

SOMERVILLE, Texas — A 17-year-old Somerville ISD student was killed in an accident Monday. Now, her mother says her family is getting an outpouring of support from her community.



Nicole McNeil was killed Monday morning along Highway 36 in Caldwell after a pickup drifted over the center line.

McNeil's mother, Aleasha Bosquez, says she and her three other kids were in the car, receiving minor injuries while one remains in the ICU in Houston.

Now, the community is setting up benefits and collecting money for the family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Somerville are mourning the loss of a local student.

But for those who knew her like Mom Aleasha Bosquez, the loss is even harder.

"She was a goofy kid. She really was. She was so sweet," she said.

17-year-old Nicole McNeil was killed in an accident Monday morning along Highway 36.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer drifted across the center line, hitting driver Nicole and Aleasha and her three children.

"I knew she was gone. I knew she was because I remember all the kids at some point whining or crying, and she never made a sound — never made a movement," Bosquez said.

Now, the one thing Aleasha has left of Nicole is memories, going to prom and finally becoming eligible to graduate next year to eventually go to cosmetology school or study criminal justice.

"She loved hair and makeup and nails — loved, loved, loved them," she said.

Aleasha says she's amazed by her community's support with her neighbors already setting up fundraisers.

"Amazing because I have people reaching out to me that I don't know, and I still don't know who they are, and Nicki's friends reaching out to me," Bosquez said.

But it's the little moments with Nicole she'll miss the most.

"I work in the cafeteria in the school, and it seemed like it was the only time she'd call me 'Mommy' was at the school, which was weird," she said.

"Every time she'd come to the line and get her food, she'd say 'Hi, Mommy' or if worked in the dish area, and she'd bring her tray, and she'd say 'Hi mommy,' which is weird because you're at school. You know, you don't call your mom, 'mommy.' You know, you don't want nobody to hear that. But I'm definitely definitely going to miss things like that."