Retired Air Force pilot inspires local childrens' love for aviation, addresses pilot shortage

CALDWELL, Texas (KXXV) — Despite the national pilot shortage, some kids in Caldwell are becoming interested in the aviation industry after a visit with a retired Air Force pilot Thursday.



Retired Air Force Pilot Lance Burnett shared his military experience with kids at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library's summer reading program event Thursday.

About 16,800 pilot positions are expected to open each year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The military is also experiencing their own shortage of pilots, according to Burnett.

His goal he says, is to inspire a new generation of flyers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Although there's a ongoing national pilot shortage, more kids like Alexander Hanson are considering a career in aviation.

"I mean, I would consider it if I could pilot the plane," he said.

Retired Pilot Lance Burnett has served in the Air Force for more than 20 years, sharing his experience with neighborhood kids during the Harrie P. Woodson library's summer reading program.

And his goal —

"A friend of a friend asked me to come talk to some of the kids about aviation. They wanted to hear from somebody who had flown in the Air Force, and so I was eager to jump on that and share my experience with the kids, really just to inspire a new generation of aviators," Burnett said.

About 17,000 pilot positions are expected to be open each year for reasons like pilot retirement and travel demand post-COVID-19.

But also —

"The military services are experiencing shortages of pilots. There's always a competition with the commercial industry," Burnett said.

So he's sharing his experience and even his old equipment with the kids.

"I mean, it was cool trying on all that stuff," Hanson said.

Alexander also earned his pilot's license and wings early after making his own paper plane.

"I mean, it was great talking to the Air Force guy," he said.

"I would encourage any kid that was wanting to do that to pursue it because it's not rocket science per se, you know. Anyone can learn how to do it… that's what I wanted to share with them today — that if the kid from Cameron, Texas can do it, they can too," Burnett said.