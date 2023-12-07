'Once upon a time': The story of how one 10-year-old in Caldwell learned to love reading

CALDWELL, Texas — The popularity of libraries have decreased over the years, especially since the 2020 pandemic.

But the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell is looking to boost attendance with its program, the Woodchuck Club.

Video shows 10-year-old Robert Kelly-Garcia discovering a new love for reading through the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library's Woodchuck Club program.

The goal of the program is to provide an incentive for kids to read and come to the library.

The club allows kids to participate in monthly challenges and attend events in the county to earn "Woodchuck Bucks," a form of currency, to redeem for prizes.

It's meant to attract kids like 10-year-old Robert Kelly-Garcia who's a been a member for two years.

But he wasn't always interested in coming to the library.

"Whenever I made friends, I wasn't nervous anymore, and I liked it. Then, two years later, here I am," he said.

Like many others, library attendance dropped about 41% nationally due to increases in online shopping.

Although he's only earned enough bucks to redeem one prize so far, he's reading consistently, moving from picture books to chapter books in just two years, and he's visiting the library each month.

It's what Heidi Frazier, the library and community services manager, said library personnel want to see since it's primary mission is encouraging literacy.

"I think we just wanted to give children a reason to come to the library and get them excited about coming to the library," Frazier said.

The club is up at least 700 members since it's start in 2020, and Frazier is hoping it grows to serve more kids like Kelly-Garcia and hope to spark a love of reading.

"I just like all the details... It's amazing how they did it," Kelly-Garcia said.

To sign up for the club, Frazier encourages parents interested in signing up their children to contact the library.