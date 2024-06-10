Local library kicks summer reading program, combats 'Summer Slide' for Burleson County students

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library officially started its summer reading program Sunday to help students beat the "Summer Slide," which is the tendency of students to lose learning gained during the school year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"How many books have you guys read so far?"

"A lot."

Lincoln and Reed Marmor can't keep track, but "a lot" means more than nine hours of reading.

They're well on their way to avoiding the "summer slide," which is the tendency of students to lose gains from during the school year.

Harrie P. Woodson Library Program Specialist Cat Addison tells me that's the goal for its summer reading program.

"Summer reading is really important because it helps maintain a student's forward progress in reading," Addison said.

In the summer, kids can lose about two to three months in learning, which can impact school performance.

Spring 2024 STAAR test reading scores have remained constant.

But Texas Education Agency says, quote, "While we celebrate the gains in English II, we must also acknowledge the areas where student performance has not recovered to pre-pandemic level."

That's why the program is challenging kids to read at least 15 minutes a day.

"Each little circle has a scratch off sticker and so they scratch them off, and they can win, they can earn like 'Adventure Bucks' is what we call them. They're kind of like Monopoly money, and then they can use the bucks to buy the prizes," Addison said.

Stephanie Marmor, the boys' grandma, says it's a good incentive.

"I don't have to force them. It's like let's go and they get books," Marmor said.

Now, she's seeing the results in their education

"Not to brag because I'm Grandma, but they seem to improve a lot on their knowledge on different words picking up," she said.

Cat's hoping to see more teens join, too, with the same passion like Lincoln and Reed.

"What's your favorite part about reading?"

"Imagining a picture in your head," Lincoln and Reed said.