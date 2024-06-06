Lake Somerville at normal level after recent rains, expected to remain constant through summer

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Lake Somerville is now at normal levels after dropping during last summer's drought, and experts are expecting it to stay the same throughout the summer.



Most lakes across Central Texas like Lake Somerville is full after recent rains.

The lake dropped about six feet during high temperatures and drought conditions last summer.

Now, experts are expecting levels to remain constant this summer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chris Beasley knows a thing or two about fishing at Lake Somerville.

"You know, you have to be more aware because that water where you used to think it was, and you pull 3 feet out of here, it's a totally different animal," he said.

But so far, things are looking up — literally.

"It's making the fishing better. It's making the boating better. It's just everybody — it's a win, win," Beasley said.

Lake Somerville is full just in time for summer.

But we just had to ask our Meteorologist Matt Hines: will it last all season?

"As of right now, our lakes are full, so it looks like we should be okay through the summer time," Hines said.

100 degree temperatures and drought conditions last summer reduced lake levels by 6 feet, forcing boat ramps to close.

But thanks to Central Texas rains, the Army Corp of Engineers is starting to release water.

"Basically, we are currently releasing water right now. Both our gates are set at 1 foot each, which are releasing about 360 cubic feet per second of water," Lake Manager Russell Meier said.

Our experts are still advising that conditions could change at any time.

"Droughts come and go here across Texas and right now, we are getting out of a drought. Now, if we have an extended period of time where we have no rain, sure, the drought can come back," Hines said.

But Chris is expecting more people at the lake.

"People are gonna get, have more enjoyment as far as swimming, you know, it's a good thing," Beasley said.