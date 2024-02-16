"I just wanted to be an answer to a problem here": Owner of cosmetology school reflects on 20 years of service

CALDWELL, Texas — Ebony Essence School of Hair Design in Caldwell has been giving students a chance to earn their cosmetology license and start their careers.

Now, the owner is reflecting on 20 years of service in the Brazos Valley.



Owner of Ebony Essence School of Hair Design Cassandra Wilson has helped more than 50 students earn their cosmetology license since 2003.

The school has served as one of the only African-American salons and cosmetology schools in Caldwell.

Wilson teaches a two-year program for students at Caldwell ISD and even hosts the program for incarcerated women in prison.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cassandra Wilson never saw herself owning a cosmetology school in Caldwell.

“I just wanted to be an answer to a problem here," she said. "They didn’t have a beauty school here. They didn’t have a soul food restaurant here and they didn’t have an African-American beauty salon here, and I wanted to be that."

Now, she's celebrating 20 years of cosmetology education at Ebony Essence School of Hair Design.

But it didn't come without struggles.

"I've been doing hair since I was 14 years old," Wilson said.

It started as dream at 19 years old.

She opened a salon after earning her license, eventually turning to education to give students like her other options.

"Some students don’t go to college, and some students do, so those who don’t go to college," she said. "They’ll have an actual career when they graduate."

So far, Wilson's educated more than 50 students, partnering with local schools and even prisons.

"I enjoy doing it, so I obviously want to keep doing this for extra income or just maybe for in the long-term, in the long run," Dulce Medina, a student, said.

She also gives other cosmetologists a chance to teach, too.

"I think I've definitely grown as hairstylist being able to go back and teach the kids," Daniel Saucedo, an instructor, said.

She has only one goal in mind, helping her students reach success.

"That’s what I do everyday is push people to the next level let them know yeah, it may get hard. It may get challenging, but just keep going. Don’t look to the left or the right — just keep your eyes on the promise," Wilson said. "If they keep their eyes on the promise, the breakthrough is just around the corner."

If you would like to sign up or make an appointment, you can contact the school.