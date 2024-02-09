Harrie P. Woodson Library introduces program to help residents learn English

CALDWELL, Texas — The Harrie P. Woodson Library is introducing a new program to help residents learn English.

Dubbed "Coffee Con Amigos," people can enjoy a cup of coffee and other pastries and chat with others.

The library started the program to helps students in its adult education program.

But it's open to anyone.

"This is just a very natural way to learn every day vocabulary and talk about fun topics and not feel like you need to be tested or challenged," Heidi Frazier, the library and community services manager.

The program is every Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center.