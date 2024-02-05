H.A.R.T. director seeking donations for new animal shelter in Caldwell, currently operates shelter out of home

CALDWELL, Texas — The Haven Animal Rescue of Texas is seeking donations to build a new animal shelter in Caldwell, which would make it one of the only shelters in the city.



Tracy Kellar's home is serving as a shelter to over 40 dogs that were dumped, abandoned or lost in Burleson County.

There is no shelter in Caldwell only an animal control office in Caldwell, which an only hold five animals at time.

The organization hopes to raise at least $240,000 for the new facility, which will house offices, a spay and neuter clinic and several kennels.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When an animal is abandoned or lost in Burleson county, Tracy Kellar usually takes them back to her house.

The home serves as an animal shelter for over 40 dogs, and it's not easy.

"At first you think it's a good idea and everybody wants to, 'I want to open a rescue.'" Then, you realize very quickly it takes over your life, especially when there's no county facility — no real help in this county for animals," Tracy Kellar, the director, said.

Now, her organization,The Haven Animal Rescue of Texas, is asking for donations to build a new facility in Caldwell.

The city doesn't have a shelter, just animal control.

But they say they can only help so much.

"We're seeing a lot of feral cats, which is the biggest problem I'm having right now because of the limited space that we have. We are a small city. We have 5 holding kennels at the Caldwell vet, which the city maintains, and it fills up very fast," Caldwell Animal Control Code Enforcer Michael Denson said.

Kellar's planning to build offices, kennels for dogs, rooms for cats, a quarantine area and a spay and neuter clinic in the new facility.

She hopes to raise at least $240,000 dollars and start construction by the end of the year.

"It would mean the world to me, honestly, because I know there's people out there that care, and they want to help. The community, honestly, sometimes is overwhelming to me. Their support is just amazing. When we put out a call for what we need, they really step up," Kellar said.