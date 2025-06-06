Final Farewell: Residents line streets for Sheriff Gene Hermes

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A funeral procession for late Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes went through Caldwell on Friday afternoon. Many neighbors of our community paid their respects to a man who always supported them.



The Burleson County community came together Friday, June 6, to honor the life and legacy of Sheriff Gene Hermes.

Dozens of residents lined Buck Street in downtown Caldwell, near the courthouse, to pay their final respects.

Chief Deputy Bill Rios told 15 ABC that Sheriff Hermes wanted to pass by the courthouse, “the people’s house,” and the sheriff’s office one last time before being laid to rest.

Burleson County Sheriff's Office Facebook Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes passed away on Saturday, May 31, from cancer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“For our community, I think that we are in full heartbreak," said Brittany Steuermann, a resident of Caldwell.

Tyler Dupnick Funeral procession for Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes drives down Buck Street in downtown Caldwell on Friday, June 6.

A final sendoff for a special sheriff.

“He was just a man of his word," said Steuermann. "He was a Jesus speaker, and he was a justice seeker. He was someone who you could approach in the community...you know, if you were new here, you would have no idea that he was our sheriff because he was so humbled and he carried himself in such a way."

Tyler Dupnick Neighbors pay their respects to late Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes during his funeral procession down Buck Street in downtown Caldwell on Friday, June 6.

Members of our community paid their respects to Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes both on Thursday, June 5, at his visitation and Friday afternoon for his funeral procession on Buck Street.

“I cried a little bit earlier today, but I, I did good, and last night really hit hard because we went to go see him," Victoria Enrique, a resident of Burleson County, said.

Tyler Dupnick Neighbors pay their respects to late Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes during his visitation at Burleson County Cowboy Church on Thursday, June 5.

Enrique and Sheriff Hermes were neighbors.

“We just, we're always so close to everything, and I'm involved in a lot here in the community, and Gene was involved in a lot with some of the organizations that I was in," said Enrique.

Those who worked closely with him tell 15 ABC that being a part of our community was a way in which he led the sheriff’s department.

“He didn't just live up here in this office," Bill Rios, Chief Deputy of the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, said. "He was out on the streets meeting and talking to people, solving problems, just a good all-around peace officer...that's why he's a lawman.”

Tyler Dupnick Brittany Steuermann, a resident of Caldwell, talks with 15 ABC.

“He loved the people of Burleson County," John Pollock, retired Chief Deputy of the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, said. "This is a small county, you know a lot of people it's, it's tight knit, but you learn who people are, you know different families, and Gene knew everybody. Gene knew everybody's name and was always willing to meet more people."

15 ABC asked Steuermann how important it was to have a sheriff like Sheriff Hermes, who was with our neighbors in the community.

“He was just a true testament to that good law enforcement officers do care about you. They care about their community, and they take the time to understand you.”

A sheriff has gone from our community, but will never be forgotten.

“It’s just that kind of man that it's gonna be hard to replace," said Enrique. "He's gonna be hard to replace."