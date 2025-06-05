Chief deputies reflect on legacy of late Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes passed away on May 31 from cancer. Those who worked close beside him remember his dedication to law enforcement and his love for the community and his family.



Family and friends gathered June 5 at Burleson County Cowboy Church to honor Sheriff Gene Hermes.

Colleagues remembered him as a “genuine” and dedicated lawman.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m., followed by a community procession.

Burleson County Sheriff's Office Facebook Procession route following Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes' funeral on Friday, June 6 in Caldwell, Texas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Gene was dedicated to Burleson County and to the citizens of Burleson County, and he loved working for Burleson County," said John Pollock, retired chief deputy of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Flags are at half-staff outside the Burleson County Sheriff's Office as our community mourns the passing of Sheriff Gene Hermes.

Tyler Dupnick Flags at half-staff outside the Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 5.

"There's very few true lawmen, and I think Sheriff Hermes was one of those Texas lawmen that we will always remember as a lawman," said Bill Rios, Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff's Office. "This was his life, you know, next to his family, this was everything to him."

Tyler Dupnick Burleson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bill Rios talks with 15 ABC.

Sheriff Hermes worked for the Caldwell Police Department before joining the sheriff's office and eventually getting elected sheriff in March 2020.

Those who worked closely with him tell 15 ABC the sheriff was all about the community.

"Gene Hermes was one of those who excelled, but he excelled because of who he was, his dedication, his love for his community, his passion for law enforcement to always make a difference," said retired Chief Deputy Pollock.

John Pollock Retired Burleson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Pollock (left) with Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes.

"I can't stress enough how much he loved this, this community, how much he loved his family, always talked about his wife Sherri and his baby Caylee, so it's, he was, he's a great man, great man," said Chief Deputy Rios.

John Pollock Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes (middle) with his wife Sherri (right) and daughter Caylee (left).

Chief Deputy Rios shared with 15 ABC how much it meant for the sheriff to serve his community.

"Law enforcement was everything to him, and I think that's why he continued all the way...to the very end, even while he was, you know, fighting cancer valiantly — he wanted to be sheriff."

As loved ones and the community say goodbye, there is a lot they will miss.

Tyler Dupnick Retired Burleson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Pollock talks with 15 ABC.

15 ABC asked retired Chief Deputy Pollock if there was something that made Sheriff Hermes kind of special in his role, and/or maybe something that just stood out.

"I think...the thing for me that stood out the most with Gene just as a person was his laugh and his smile, and that's something that I'm certainly gonna miss."