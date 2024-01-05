Watch Now
Central Texas looking to get in shape this year as Caldwell gym sees uptick in memberships

Posted at 5:36 PM, Jan 05, 2024
CALDWELL, Texas — More people are flocking to local gyms, like Mainstreet Gym in Caldwell, and it's credited to the New Year.

Manager Kevin Landolt says the business is always seeing an uptick in memberships in January.

A Forbes survey found "Improve Fitness" at the top of respondent's resolutions lists.

He says the gym stays busy the first few months of the year, boosting sales.

"Sales definitely go up the first of the year, of course because of new members and old members coming back, so of course, that drives up our sales," Landolt said.

"We try to do everything we can to get old members coming back and new members in the gym."

He says he hopes new members don't forfeit their resolutions.

"We ask to try to give us three months and usually once you give us three months, you're committed after that and hooked on the gym," Landolt said.

Memberships can be completed in-person or by calling (979) 567-3377.

