Caldwell residents honor fallen soldiers at annual Memorial Day event

CALDWELL, Texas — The American Legion Post 451 in Caldwell hosted its annual Memorial Day event Monday morning at the Burleson County Courthouse.



Dozens of residents engaged in prayer, listened to speeches and a 3 Rifle Volley to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

Nearly 100 soldiers in Burleson County have died in service since the Korean War in 1950.

Post Service Leader Franklin Karasek says people can continue to honor fallen soldiers by donating to its relief fund at the VFW Post, which help out their families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of Burleson County residents are lining up at the American Legion's annual Memorial Day event in Caldwell.

But one of our neighbors who's always in the crowd is local Army vet Richard Brunk.

"Do you show up every year?"

"Yes," Brunk said.

Like others, there to honor his buddies lost in combat.

"Some I was with when they died in Iraq. I worked at a combat surgical hospital for a while, and so I, you know, I saw a lot," Brunk said.

"One of my Chaplain buddies died while deployed. He didn't die in combat, but he still died while he was over there, and the young lieutenant that helped me get ready to deploy ended up as a pilot who was killed, was shot down in Iraq."

American Legion Post Service Leader Franklin Karasek Jr. tells me this is what the ceremony's about, remembering the nearly 100 soldiers killed in war in Burleson County.

"It's, as I mentioned, it's a tradition here in Caldwell," Karasek said.

"We've got a memorial there in front of the courthouse with 94 names, and they all went — they gave the ultimate sacrifice."

His passion is personal.

"I have lost a cousin in Vietnam, and my mom cried whenever she knew I was going," he said.

Hearing the three volleys is all too familiar for Richard.

"It's an emotional time," he said.

But he's glad to see people come out just to honor the people he knew.

"It's wonderful to see the turnout," Brunk said.