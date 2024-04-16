Caldwell organizations, businesses begin fundraisers to rebuild church destroyed in January fire

CALDWELL, Texas — Caldwell residents are organizing fundraisers to raise money for the New Tabor Brethren Church, which caught fire in January.



The 130-year-old church caught fire in January, resulting in a total loss

The church is working to design the new building, but wanting to raise at least $1.5 million to account for rising construction costs.

Now, local organizations and businesses are working to raise a small percentage of that money with fundraisers and collection buckets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We printed over 400 meal tickets. They’re flying off the copy machine," Susan said.

Those ticket sales are what Susan Skrabanek is counting on.

Her organization, New Tabor SPJST is hosting a fundraiser to rebuild the historic New Tabor Betheren Church.

The church caught fire back in January, leaving nothing behind but a few trophies, bibles and memories.

“This is where I get kind of emotional — I was baptized, dedicated here at this church, went through the Sunday school program, confirmation, got married in the church," Susan said.

Emotional even for local business owner and church member Kim Idlewine who's setting up a donation collection for the church.

“This is our donation bucket for the New Tabor Church," Kim said.

"It's only 10 dollars so far.”

Susan and Kim say they’re both hoping to raise whatever money they can to help.

“I'm hoping that our raffle will generate at least $10,000," Susan said.

Only enough to make less than 1% of the 1.5 million dollar goal — an amount the church has set to account for rising construction costs.

But Susan says she has faith.

“Our building is gone but we’re not destroyed. We will come back and we will come back better than before," she said.