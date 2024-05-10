Caldwell Junior High students volunteer across Caldwell at 8th annual 'Big Event'

CALDWELL, Texas — Caldwell Junior High School students volunteered across the City of Caldwell Friday morning as part of its annual "Big Event."



About a dozen Caldwell Junior High School students volunteered at the Harrie P. Woodson Library Friday.

It's part of the school's eighth annual "Big Event," a dedicated day of service.

The event is a chance for students to learn what it means to give back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of Caldwell Junior High students are taking what they've learned outside the classroom by volunteering in their community.

For eighth grader Lydia Hicks, giving back is generational.

"My sisters have done this in the past. My family always helps; they always have a blast, and it's just really cool to me that we get to come out and serve our community," she said.

She's talking about the "Big Event," the district's annual day of service.

"We started it about eight years ago, and it's to pay back the community members, the taxpayers who give us the opportunity to teach children," English Teacher Kris Barber said.

In Texas, volunteering has decreased 7% since 2017.

"It is great because a lot of our students don't understand, or they have trouble realizing what it means to volunteer to back into the community," Barber said. "A lot of our students don't get that opportunity, especially at home."

This time, they're helping their neighbors at the Harrie P. Woodson Library.

"So, we pulled all the weeds beforehand and raked all the dead grass, and then we covered it with mulch," Hicks said.

They're also organizing donated puzzles, helping Program Coordinator Cat Addison who's the only one working this Friday.

"They did a lot of things that we really don't have time to attend to ourselves," Addison said.

"Growing up here, you always see places that need a little help, and it's just cool to come out and volunteer do work that, you know, people will appreciate and just have fun with it," Hicks said.