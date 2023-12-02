Burleson County experiences string of thefts: Here's what you should know

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is seeing a string of thefts in the county over the past few weeks in Snook, Cooks Point, Deanville and Caldwell.

Chief Deputy Bill Rios reports six thefts of oil rigs.

Suspects are stealing copper wire, batteries and solar panels between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Now, the agency is asking people to be more alert.

"If you happen to be out that late or if you're on your property and there's an oil pad out that way, and you see lights out there, usually the traffic is not the workers at that time. Make sure you call on the sheriff's office, so we can get out there" he said. "We have some enforcement ideas we're going to start doing, so we can put an end to these thefts."

If anyone sees anything suspicious or knows any information about the thefts, Rios encourages them to contact the office.