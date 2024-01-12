Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Solutions host second job fair

CALDWELL, Texas — The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, Brazso Valley Workforce Solutions and the Economic Development Council partnered to host a second hiring event at the Caldwell Civic Center Thursday.

The agencies hosted the fair in November after a major company in the county closed.

Director of the Chamber of Commerce Susan Mott says they're hosting for a second time because of an increased need.

"It helps tremendously," she said.

"We have so many people of different skills sets looking for jobs, so if you're somebody just finishing up college or somebody just thinking about changing careers, we have the employers here to today to help you with that."

Attendees were able to network with employers and apply to jobs in industries like retail, education, manufacturing, law enforcement and food service.

The agency plans to host another hiring event for teens in February.

People who missed the event can view available job postings online and stay up to date on other hiring events at the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.