Brookshire Brothers eyes Snook for possible new location

SNOOK, Texas — Representatives from Brookshire Brothers are looking at Snook as a potential location for a new grocery store.



There's only two grocery stores in Snook.

But residents say stores don't have many fresh food options and have to drive to stores out of town.

Mayor Frank Fields says they're trying to set up a meeting with Brookshire Brothers to discuss potential locations but says the final decision is up to the company.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So lots of fresh ingredients for that?"

"Yes."

In almost every dish — Diana Najera says.

She manages local restaurant Sargentos in Snook.

But sometimes, it's not enough.

"We'll be out of cilantro or something, and we'll be out of it for maybe a few days until they drop it off," Najera said.

That's one reason she supports another grocery store in town.

"It'd be nice to be able to go pick it up," she said.

"But there's so much that they can provide for us here," she said.

Reporter Brieanna Smirh went inside the Family Dollar to see what they sold, and found mainly snacks and boxed meals and a few meats.

It's a problem Mayor Frank Fields tells me they're looking to solve by working with representatives from Brookshire Brothers.

"They are at least interested enough that we're trying to schedule a meeting with them," Fields said.

He says the final decision is up to the company, but admits a new grocery store could help the city economically.

"We can get some tax revenue from the city standpoint," he said.

And even help our neighbors like Diana who is a new mother and has to travel to Bryan or College Station for groceries.

"I'd just be really nice and convenient, and I think everyone would agree," Diana said.