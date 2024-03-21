BECOMING ELITE: Caldwell ISD Lady Hornet soccer advances to playoffs for first time in school history

CALDWELL, Texas — The Caldwell High School Lady Hornets soccer team is heading to the playoffs Monday for the first time in school history.



It's the program's first trip to the post-season four years after its start.

Now, the team is training to play against Lorena ISD on March 25.

A win for the district would go down in history, according to Head Coach Cayla Golson.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For high school senior Cadie Coston, soccer is more than just a game.

“I started playing soccer when I was 3 because my brother played soccer, and I wanted to be like my big brother. And so I started paying soccer, and I kind of just fell in love with it. I just I never stopped playing," Coston said.

Now, a captain — leading her team to the playoffs for the first time, just four years after the program's creation.

“My sophomore year, we played on the boys JV team," she said.

An achievement — Head Coach Cayla Golson says wasn't easy.

“The pre-season started off rough. We actually didn't win a game until our first district game versus Rockdale," Golson said.

Especially when about 70% of kids drop out of sports by age 13.

“Last year, we played with 11 girls, sometimes we played with 10 on the field," she said.

“I would say the biggest thing with young athletes is that you have to keep them wanting to play the sport."

Now, 19 players are training to play Lorena ISD.

A win would go down in the district's history.

But for Coston, it's a position she never saw herself in.

“Obviously, I can't go back and keep playing here for more years, but I think it was really an honor to be able to play at Caldwell High School for the past 4 years," Coston said.

And her favorite part —

“Honestly, my team. I've actually never had a team that I'm as close with as I am this year like the bond that I've been able to create with my teammates is incredible," she said.