Buc-ee's thanks local first responders with opening day

HILLSBORO, Texas — "Never thought Hillsboro would get anything like," said Greg Markwardt, flight parademic at Air Evac in Hillsboro.

Markwardt born and raised in Hillsboro tells me he never expected a Buc-ee's to open up in his hometown.

"This is a big day for Hillsboro! I hope it brings jobs to Hillsboro for everybody that lives here and boosts the economy for sure," Markwardt said.

You will get your chance to have your own Buc-ee's experience starting Sunday. But on Friday, it was opening day for first responders as a thank-you for their dedication and service to the community.

"It's all about giving back to the community, the community that helped get us here. I mean, it's these guys are out here on the streets, on the roads protecting the citizens of the communities that we're in," said Josh Smith, operations director at Buc-ee's.

While talking to first responders, we met Bryan Painter. He's an assistant chief at White Bluff Fire Department in Whitney. He said working as a firefighter isn't easy and it feels good to be thanked.

"﻿We're trying to help out in the best way that we can and We're not getting paid for anything that we're doing as volunteers," Painter said.

"This is one the largest thank yous I've ever seen in a single gathering of first responders outside of an emergency in Hill County. I'm just so glad that they've done this, took the time to say thank you to these hard-working folks," said Hill County Judge Justin W. Lewis.

Now that Buc-ee's is closer to him, Painter already has his eye on what to order when he stops by.

"I've had I think every type of jerky, I'm going with the jalapeno honey," Painter said.