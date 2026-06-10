BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A group of Bryan residents are continuing to work to remove medians along Texas Avenue says their petition effort is gaining momentum, with a deadline of June 30 to reach their signature goal.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas Avenue in Bryan.

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Bryan residents continue push to put Texas Avenue medians on November ballot

The medians were installed as part of a traffic and safety improvement project, but some residents oppose them. Organizers with the BCS Medians Survey say they have collected 2,100 signatures toward their goal of 2,500 — up from roughly 1,300 in April.

"We are right now at 2,100," Karen Hall said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Medians along Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Hall, who serves as treasurer for the BCS Medians Survey, said volunteers have spent weeks canvassing neighborhoods and speaking with residents. She said many people have raised concerns about emergency vehicle access, local businesses, and traffic spilling into neighborhood streets.

"We're gonna hope that the Bryan City Council will hear the voices of their residents," Hall said.

The group's goal is to bring the issue to voters in November.

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Hall sharing updates about the petition with 15 ABC.

"The main goal is actually to put it on the ballot in November and let the citizens decide if they want to keep those medians that are running down Texas Avenue, or if they would like to see them removed," Hall said.

With only a few hundred signatures still needed, organizers are asking residents to help push the effort across the finish line before the June 30 deadline.

Ezekiel Ramirez Cars driving near the medians along Texas Avenue.

"You've heard the phrase, it takes a village, and that is what we are looking for is one person, one signature, one at a time," Hall said.

"We're really reaching out to the community to just get your family and your friends and bring them in, a few signatures at a time," Hall said.

When this story was first reported in April, the city of Bryan said it had not received a petition and therefore could not comment on the effort. The city also noted that if a valid petition leads to an election, it would come at a cost to taxpayers.

Information on upcoming signature collection events can be found here.

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