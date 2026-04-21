BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A group of Bryan residents is circulating a petition to give voters the option to remove the medians lining Texas Avenue in the November election.

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Bryan residents launch petition to remove Texas Avenue medians

Locals say the medians are causing more problems than solutions, raising concerns on social media about safety, access, and emergency response times.

"They are number one," Bryan resident Karen Hall said.

Hall told 15 ABC the medians create daily headaches for drivers.

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Hall sharing her thoughts about the medians on Texas Avenue with 15 ABC.

"This median goes all the way down and around the curve, and you have to go to Coulter before you can get turned around," Hall said.

The design is also hurting local businesses by making it harder for customers to get in and out, Hall told 15 ABC.

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Hall talking about the medians on Texas Avenue in Bryan.

"Businesses cannot survive when their customers can't get to them," Hall said.

After more than a year of trying to convince the city to make changes, the group is working to get a charter amendment on the November ballot.

Ezekiel Ramirez A copy of the petition.

"I've never again seen anything that has galvanized an entire city in one direction," Hall said.

"If we get enough signatures, which is 2,500, we'll put it on the November ballot and let people vote either yes in favor of removing them or no to leave them alone," Hall said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Drivers on Texas Avenue.

The City of Bryan sent 15 ABC a statement saying it has yet to receive a petition, so it cannot comment on this specific effort. However, the city noted any valid petition requires an election, costing taxpayer dollars.

Ezekiel Ramirez The statement from the city of Bryan.

The petition effort is still underway, and the group is working to keep building support from local residents.

"It is the will of the people. That's why I feel it belongs on the ballot, and then people can say, give it a one up or down, take them out, leave them, let their voice be heard," Hall said.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC driving on Texas Avenue.

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