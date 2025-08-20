Bryan nonprofit steps in to help RV park families facing eviction

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — With just one week until an eviction deadline, families at Road-Runner RV Park are scrambling to find housing after the city issued an eviction notice due to ongoing safety violations.

A local nonprofit is now stepping in to help the 19 families who face homelessness.

Ezekiel Ramirez Notice to vacate from the city of Bryan.

Sweet Oak Collaborative, a Bryan-based nonprofit, is leading the charge to support the families at Road-Runner RV Park. The organization has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to help find new homes for the residents.

Ezekiel Ramirez The GoFundMe Sweet Oak Collaborative made for the residents at Road-Runner RV Park.

"19 families are not just RVs. They're not just something deficient standing in a local park. They are people. Being uprooted from their lives and their homes, they are terrified," Sweet Oak Collaborative founder, Esther Miranda said.

"We want them to be safe. Our nonprofit and partners are gonna help to move all those who are in unsafe conditions," Miranda said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sweet Oak Collaborative founder, Esther Miranda shares how her nonprofit organization is assisting the residents at Road-Runner RV Park.

For residents like Sandra McIntosh, the help means everything during this difficult time.

"It's hard for me to ask for help, and for people to just jump in and say, here I am, that's wonderful. I mean, they got big hearts," she said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sandra McIntosh, a resident at the park, shares her thoughts about the assistance from the local nonprofit with 15 ABC.

"She's a godsend right now. I told her she's awesome because she doesn't have to do this," McIntosh said.

McIntosh tells 15 ABC Miranda has provided reassurance during an uncertain time.

Ezekiel Ramirez RVs inside the RV park.

"She said that you'll have a place, she said we'll have you taken care of. I mean, she's doing her best," she said.

Miranda hopes the city will step in with a long-term solution to support the families and prevent homelessness.

Ezekiel Ramirez The entrance to Road-Runner RV Park.

"You have the capacity to rezone it if you need to. To join in partnership with agencies to make things right because, we are committed to safety, we're just not committed to homelessness," Miranda said

