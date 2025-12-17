Bryan ISD begins planning for $397 million bond projects approved by voters

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A few months ago, 15 ABC brought you a story about a bond Bryan Independent School District put to voters that would bring improvements to local schools. The bond was approved, and now the big question is: what happens next, and how much work has already started?

"The community has said we want these projects. We don't wanna stall, we don't wanna wait. We wanna be able to get these projects on the ground," said Brian Merrell, Bryan ISD Deputy Superintendent.

Back in November, local voters approved a nearly $400 million bond to improve all Bryan ISD campuses. Voters passed the bond, and now the big question is—what happens next?

"We've been working, so we didn't wanna put the cart before the horse, so we waited for it to get the yes," Merrell said.

Right now, Bryan ISD is actively planning projects. The district is requesting qualifications from architects and engineers, who will design the projects and help turn ideas into reality.

"We're hitting the ground running. We don't have any of those buildings designed, but we're going to engage all of our individuals on the campuses and really invite them into that process," Merrell said.

The district plans to sell the first bond, totaling $290 million, in August 2026. It will sell additional bonds in 2029 and 2031 to fund projects in phases, tackling the largest needs first.

"We wanna try to get things started and spend uh 80%, 85% of the money within three years so we kind of are rushing things to be completely honest with you," Merrell said.

Merrell tells 15 ABC the district intentionally set this timeline to start projects quickly while keeping neighbors informed at every step.

"We never want to let them down. So we want to be transparent with all that we do. We wanna, make good on the promises that we said we would do, and, so we wanna be able to show them that those projects are up and running," Merrell said.

Bryan ISD tells 15 ABC they're moving as fast as they can. We will be watching for major updates and keeping you informed as these projects move forward.

