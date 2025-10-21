Voters to decide on major school improvements in Bryan ISD bond election

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan ISD has placed a $397 million bond package on the November ballot that could bring major upgrades to every campus in the district if approved by voters.

"The total bond package is for $397 million. It's split up into three different propositions," said Norma Friddle, the financial officer for Bryan ISD.

Proposition A would allocate $325 million toward upgrading campuses and transportation, including safety improvements and new school buses.

Proposition B focuses on athletics with $67 million for stadium and facility upgrades.

Proposition C sets aside $4 million for classroom technology.

Friddle said the district wants to invest in staff and students to ensure they have good facilities.

Despite the significant investment, district leaders say the tax rate will remain unchanged.

"Our tax rate right now is 27 cents, and it's going to be 27 cents next year as well," Friddle said.

Local residents have mixed reactions to the bond's price tag, though many view it as a worthwhile investment in education.

"If it goes towards the students, helps the teaching environment, I'm all for it," said Cathy Patke, a Brazos County resident.

Joseph Cuniff, another Brazos County resident, expressed strong support for educational investments.

"100%. I'm 100% behind education," Cuniff said.

Patke emphasized the importance of updating aging infrastructure for both technological and safety reasons.

"It's important that we do invest into our structures and our school buildings. We still have some pretty old school buildings that we're using, and they need to be updated for computers and other electronics and just for safety reasons, many times those improvements need to be for safety," Patke said.

District leaders say the bond represents more than just renovations—it's about building a stronger future for students.

"Investing in our schools and in our students is always our top priority. So it's gonna help. Like I said, every single campus is gonna benefit from this," Friddle said.

Election Day is November 4, but early voting has already started.

