Bryan High School's welding students get monster truck-sized surprise

Broadcast Script:

Bryan High School students received a huge surprise when they found out they would be building a monster truck as part of their welding class this year.

"It was just a big surprise that no one was really telling us anything at all," said one of the students involved, Juan Quiroga.

The project had been kept under wraps for several months, with teachers remaining tight-lipped until the official announcement.

"I found out about it in July and then we've had to keep it a secret until today, and that was really tough," said Bryan High School welding teacher, Chris Lehde.

Once the big surprise was unveiled, students' excitement was hard to contain.

"I'm ecstatic really — it's just something new completely," Quiroga said.

"It's an amazing opportunity for all of us — for the team, for the school."

Quiroga and Finian Curtis are two of the students from Bryan High’s welding class who will participate in the project, building the monster truck alongside professionals.

"To actually take on the task of building one with Monster Jam now is just going to be amazing," Lehde said about the significance of the experience.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us, the school district, and most importantly — the kids.”

This project is part of a broader partnership between Monster Jam and Northern Tool and Equipment, which provides tools and training to local high schools across the country.

Bryan High School is the only school receiving hands-on training from Monster Jam drivers, and the chance to build a real monster truck.

"They seemed really pumped up watching the videos — finding out today that we're building a third-scale monster truck with Monster Jam really kicked them over the top, so I think they're super excited," Lehde said.

Despite the size of the project, the team remains confident in their ability to tackle it.

"It's big, but I think it's something we can definitely do — we have a big team, too," Curtis said.

The students’ dedication and excitement for the project will promise an unforgettable experience and a unique learning opportunity for all involved.