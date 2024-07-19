Bryan City Council holds special meeting to decide future of the Brazos Valley Bombers

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The neighbors of Bryan gathered at a special City Council meeting on Thursday, July 18th to vote on a possible termination between the city and the Brazos Valley Bombers parent company, Infinity Sports Entertainment.



The current agreement between the city of Bryan and Infinity Sports Entertainment started in 2006.

The city laid out terms that Infinity Sports Entertainment wasn't willing to accept, and thus the city of Bryan responded in early July with a notice of termination.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You can't get a good deal out of a bad man. You can't get a bad deal out of a good man," Bryan citizen, Steve Tinkle said. Uri Geva's a good man. I don't think he's capable of giving you a bad deal," he said.

Our neighbors speaking out about what the Brazos Valley Bombers mean to them.

"As a family of four, going to Bombers games is our favorite part of the summer," a neighbor of Bryan said.

And how much its changed their lives.

"I fell in love with the Bombers since my very first game," said young neighbor in Bryan, Gregory.

"I have never loved a sports team even after watching the Aggies, Astros, or other teams."

Neighbors filled the special City Council meeting on Thursday to share their love and support for our local team.

Founder of the Bombers, Uri Geva, stepped up to accept responsibility for the team's shortcomings.

"I would say we have not been perfect, and we can always get better, but better together versus better against each other," Geva said.

His hopes —

"I hope we can secure the 2025 season of Bombers baseball by not terminating the lease, ensuring that next week is not the last," he said.

— and his needs.

"That's all we're asking for is give everybody the time to walk through this," he said.

In the end, the City Council voted unanimously to rescind the termination notice, leaving an opportunity to discuss the matter deeper.

"At least the ticking time bomb of 2025 is away, we know we have Bombers baseball in 25', and now let's go work on what a longer term looks like, and we'll see if we can make that happen." Geva said.