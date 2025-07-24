Bruceville-Eddy proposes small property tax bump, neighbors react

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Bruceville-Eddy is proposing a small property tax increase — just $0.01 per $100 valuation — to raise over $27,000 for local services and road work. One resident, James Sehon, shares mixed feelings, saying he hopes the city can balance the need for improvements without overburdening taxpayers.



Proposed Increase: $0.01 per $100 valuation

$0.01 per $100 valuation Example Impact: $25 more per year for a $250,000 home

$25 more per year for a $250,000 home Revenue Generated: $27,807 in additional funds

$27,807 in additional funds Use of Funds: Roads and essential city services

Roads and essential city services Resident Voice: James Sehon says taxes “were pretty good” before, but understands the need

James Sehon says taxes “were pretty good” before, but understands the need Historical Comparison: Still below 13-year average of $0.490061

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed property tax increase in Bruceville-Eddy is sparking conversation among residents. The city is considering a $0.01 increase per $100 of appraised property value, meaning a home valued at $250,000 would see a $25 increase in yearly property taxes.

While city officials say the small bump is necessary to keep up with services and road repairs, longtime resident James Sehon says he's not thrilled about the change, but he understands it.

“We just have to deal with it and hope for the best, but I don’t want them to go up,” Sehon said.

The proposed ad valorem tax rate of $0.470000 per $100 of appraised valuation would generate an additional $27,807 in revenue, according to the city.

Officials say that money will help maintain core services and infrastructure while remaining below the average tax rate residents have seen over the last 13 years.

“I think people will be satisfied because everywhere you go taxes go up every year,” Sehon said.

City leaders note that inflation and stable property values across the region played a role in the proposal.

The final rate is still lower than the 13-year average of $0.490061 per $100 in Bruceville-Eddy.

“The taxes here were pretty good here years ago,” Sehon added. “I hope they don’t go up, but with the roads needing improvements it’s going to change all that.”

A public hearing and vote on the proposed rate will be held Thursday night.